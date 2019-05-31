Shots were fired in the Virginia Beach council building, injuring multiple people, according to the police department.

They said one person was in custody.

A tweet from the police said they think the shooter acted alone at the municipal complex in the beachside city in southeastern coast of the US state of Virginia.

There were no immediate reports on the conditions of the victims.

Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Allen Perry said officers were called to the Public Works building, which is in the municipal complex, for a report of shots fired. A specific time was not immediately available. The complex contains about 25 buildings.

"We are working to contain the scene at this point," Perry said.