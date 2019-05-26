The US Geological Survey says a large earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 has struck in north-central Peru.

The quake, at a moderate depth of 114 kilometers struck at 2:41am, 80 kilometers southeast of the village of Lagunas and 158 kilometers east-northeast of the larger town of Yurimaguas. Earthquakes that are closer to the surface generally cause more destruction.

The Peruvian government's emergency department tweeted that it registered a magnitude of 7.2.

In the capital, Lima, people ran out of their homes in fear. Power cuts were reported in a number of Amazonian cities.

Advertisement

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacific's so-called Ring of Fire.

- AP