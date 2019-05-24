UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced her resignation today after pressure on her to quit reached a critical level following her failure to win support for her Brexit deal.

She will step down as leader on June 7.

The Conservative leader made a statement after meeting with the chairman of the party's key backbench committee in London on Friday morning, local time.

The 1922 committee set the showdown meeting for Mrs May.

Mrs May has repeatedly failed to win the UK Parliament's approval for a European Union divorce deal, and this week she faced a mutiny when a senior minister quit and Cabinet colleagues expressed doubts her latest bill would pass.

Several British media outlets reported that Mrs May would agree to give up the prime minister's post June 10, sparking a Conservative leadership contest. She could stay in office as a caretaker prime minister until Tory MPs and members choose a successor.

The humiliating spectacle of the prime minister detailing her departure date follows a toxic response to her latest Brexit plan this week from cabinet colleagues and Conservative MPs.

Mrs May has previously said she would step aside once a Brexit deal had been passed by parliament, and launched a fresh bid on Tuesday for politicians to vote on it in early June. The government has now postponed that vote.

MPs have already overwhelmingly rejected her EU divorce plan, agreed with European leaders last year, three times.

Her latest proposals, which included giving them the option of choosing to hold a referendum on the deal, prompted a furious reaction among Conservatives.

Pressure intensified on Mrs May after Andrea Leadsom — one of cabinet's strongest Brexit backers — resigned on Wednesday from her post as the government's representative in parliament.

In her resignation letter, Ms Leadsom told the prime minister she no longer believed that her approach would deliver on the 2016 referendum result to leave the EU.

Amid months of political paralysis over Brexit, the clamour for the PM to stand down has been growing, and intensified after disastrous results in the May 2 English local elections.

The Conservatives are expected to fare similarly badly in this week's European Parliament elections when the results are announced late Sunday, projected to come fifth, behind the Green Party.