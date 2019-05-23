A 102-year-old woman in a disturbed state and killed her 92-year-old neighbour at a French retirement home, according to a report.

The centenarian allegedly attacked the woman at the old age facility in Chezy-sur-Marne in northern France, according to the BBC.

According to reports, a staff member found the victim unconscious in her bed last Saturday with severe bruises on her face.

An autopsy revealed the 92-year-old had died from strangulation and significant blows to the head.

The suspect was "in a very agitated state and confused and told the carer that she had killed someone", the prosecutor said.

The 102-year-old was taken to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation.

Tests will then determine if the woman was criminally responsible for her actions.