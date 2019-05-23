Shocking footage has emerged of two Australians forcing a wild possum to smoke a joint of cannabis.

In video posted to social media, two people were seen lighting a cigarette and forcing it into the possum's lips, Daily Mail Australia reported.

The wild possum, sitting on the window of the house the culprits were smoking in, can be heard and seen screeching before violently pulling away.

Footage shows one person lighting the joint while the other puts it into the possum's mouth.

The two smokers can be heard laughing at their cruel behaviour.

The possum then let's out a wild hiss after inhaling the joint.

Disturbing footage emerges showing two men forcing a possum into smoking a joint. Photo / Reddit

Viewers have since slammed the culprits, with many describing the act as animal cruelty and labelling the two men as scumbags.

"People who force their animals to smoke are scum," one Reddit user commented.

"This is animal abuse," another person said.

One Australian sarcastically described it as a "proud moment for humanity".

THC is toxic to most animals and in serious cases can cause seizures.

Signs of toxicity can be seen anywhere from five minutes to 12 hours after the animal is exposed to marijuana. The signs can potentially last 30 minutes to several days depending on the dose ingested.