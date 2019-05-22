An elderly British man was left unconscious, bleeding and seriously injured in the street after a man sprinted from his car and attacked him from behind.

The 80-year-old was walking down the street when he was brutally attacked, suffering multiple injuries including a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone.

CCTV footage captured the attack, showing a man sprinting from his car before delivering a blow to the back of the head.

The man suffered horrific injuries and was found by police covered in blood. Photo / Met Police

The elderly man was left unconscious on the ground before ambulance staff arrived and took him to hospital.

The man says he doesn't remember the assault, just that an altercation happened moments before.

He said he and his wife were walking along a London street when they were nearly hit by a car as they crossed the road.

Footage captured both the victim and the driver shouting at each other.

But seconds later, the driver is seen getting out of his car, chasing the pensioner before shoving him to the ground.

The driver then ran back to his car and drove away, leaving the victim covered in blood and unconscious.

The victim was left with a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone. Photo / Met Police

The Metropolitan police said the victim hit a brick as he fell.

Detective Constable Luke Thomson said: "The victim has suffered horrific injuries as a result of a nonsensical attack, which could have cost him his life.

"There is no place in society for unlawful and aggressive acts such as this.

"We are appealing for anybody who knows the man who carried out this brutal attack to come forward and assist us with our investigation to help us bring the person responsible to justice."