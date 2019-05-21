A staff member at a Western Australian caravan park were shocked after witnessing a greedy snake regurgitate a very unexpected meal.

Amanda Jongedyk, from Parry Creek Farm Tourist Resort and Caravan Park in Wyndham, came across the massive snake on Monday morning and safely relocated it away from the park.

Is the snake full of regret? Photo / Facebook

"We saw he'd had a good feed of something (yes we counted the chooks it wasn't one of them) and safely bagged him," Jongedyk said in a Facebook post to the caravan park page.

However, once the snake was out of the bag he decided it was best to regurgitate his big meal and that is when Jongedyk noticed it wasn't your average snack.

Advertisement

Not something you would see everyday. Photo / Facebook

"Once he was out of the bag he started to regurgitate, that's when we saw the tail," the post read.

In a few minutes the snake had completely coughed up another sizeable snake.

Gross! Photo / Facebook

"It all happened very quick and he was off again safe and sound," the post read.

"Sadly he lost his lunch but we hope he grabs something else and the birds get his left overs."