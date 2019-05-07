Incredible vision shows a wanted man's desperate attempts to avoid arrest in Australia, as he jumps from a Gold Coast bridge into the Nerang River as police close in on him.

Helicopter video shows the man's allegedly stolen vehicle swerving on the road before driving onto the footpath.

The car travels on the wrong side of the road through an intersection at high speed, dodging other vehicles on the road.

Here's our catch of the day in the Nerang River yesterday following a string of dangerous driving offences on the Gold Coast. https://t.co/63zLT8AiKk pic.twitter.com/PpW7vwEvwW — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) May 7, 2019

It then comes to a stop on the Ross Street Bridge after police deployed tyre spikes.

The man leaves the car and runs to another car, where police say he tries to carjack the vehicle at knifepoint.

As the occupants of the car, a man and his daughter, begin to get out of the vehicle, police arrive and intervene, and the man tries to flee on foot.

He then dramatically flings himself over the two barriers on the bridge, throwing himself into the water to try and avoid arrest.

The man flings himself of the bridge into the Nerang River. Photo / Supplied

Police grab the fugitive. Photo / Supplied

The man was arrested in the Nerang River by police.

Police allege the Maudsland man, 29, was first sighted in Benowa about 11am yesterday in a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe with fake number plates from NSW after a warrant was issued for his arrest.