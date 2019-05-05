Crown Princess Mary has been picture consoling her daughter as they mourn the loss of three Danish citizens at the funeral of ASOS billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen's children who were killed in the Easter Sunday terror attack in Sri Lanka.

The funerals were held overnight for the business tycoon's three children, Alma, Agnes and Alfred, who were tragically killed in the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

The Danish royal attended the emotional farewell with her three children, Princess Isabelle, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.

Crown Princess Mary, 47, who married Crown Prince Frederik in 2004, was seen consoling

her daughter Isabella during the service.

Advertisement

During the service Povlsen wrapped his arms around his wife Anne and their surviving daughter Astrid as the three white coffins draped with flowers and balloons were carried into Aarhus cathedral in Denmark.

Alma, Agnes and Alfred Povlsen died during a luxury family holiday when Isis suicide bombers ambushed the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo.

Today with tears in her eyes and a look of extreme pain on her face, mum Anne leant into her husband for comfort as they watched the three small coffins arrive in three hearses.

They were joined by 700 mourners, including members of the Danish royal family and the country's Prime Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Pastor Arne Holst-Larsen said during the emotional service: "The loss of our beloved children Alma, Agnes and Alfred is completely incomprehensible.

"With the many lovely people we have around us, close friends, talented colleagues and our loving family we will come together through it.

"We greatly appreciate the humanity that is also shown in Brande tonight — not only to our families and children, but to all the victims of the cruel acts in Sri Lanka."

And in a poignant moment after the service Astrid released colourful balloons in memory of her sisters and brother.

The funeral comes two days after a memorial service in their home town Brande when Povlsen, 46, described the family's loss as "utterly incomprehensible".

The fashion mogul, Scotland's largest landowner who has a net worth of six billion Pounds (A$11 billion), also thanked family and friends in the town of Brande for their love and support since the tragedy.

Just days before the attacks Povlsen's daughter Alma shared an Instagram photo of her siblings Astrid, Agnes and Alfred, captioning the moment "three little bears".