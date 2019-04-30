Police are investigating a Snapchat video that allegedly shows a young female driver moments before she was killed in a horror head-on crash west of Sydney on Sunday.

Shania McNeill, 21, from Queensland, was killed when the Suzuki Baleno she was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Micra at Berkshire Park.

Police are now investigating a Snapchat video that allegedly shows McNeill in the driver's seat, posing for the camera while the engine revs loudly and a passenger screams, "Shania!".

A video posted on Snapchat shows a shocked Shania McNeill in the driver's seat. Photo / Snapchat

McNeill then momentarily changes expression from looking happy to looking scared and shocked before the camera pans to the ground and the video cuts out.

Oncoming headlights can be seen at the beginning of the video.

The video was posted to Snapchat by McNeill's friend Faeda Hunter who was a passenger in the Suzuki that crashed on Sunday, killing McNeil and injuring five others.

The video has been shared on social media and was posted at about the same time the pink Suzuki collided with the Nissan Micra, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Shania McNeill died after her Suzuki collided with a Nissan in Berkshire Park. Photo / Facebook

Another driver, who had travelled on the road where the accident occurred, said he'd observed a car driving erratically before the crash. He said he and another motorist had been driven off the road by a car.

When police arrived on the scene at 1.15am, they found members of the public trying to assist victims from the two vehicles of the horror crash.

CPR was performed on McNeill, but she died before paramedics were able to assist her at the scene.

Hazel Wildman was in the back seat of a car involved in a head-on collision that killed her friend Shania McNeill. Photo / Facebook

Faeda Hunter posted a Snapchat of her friend Shania McNeill driving before they were involved in a fatal head-on. Photo / Facebook

McNeill was in the Suzuki with two friends, Hunter, 20, and Hazel Wildman, 23. Hunter was trapped in the front seat of the vehicle and had to be freed by officers from Fire & Rescue NSW.

Wildman, travelling in the back of the Suzuki, was able to free herself from the wreckage.

The driver of the Nissan, a 61-year-old man from Blaxland, and his front-seat passenger, a 39-year-old man from Cambridge Gardens, were also able to free themselves from their vehicles.

Hunter and Wildman returned to Snapchat the day after the accident and posted selfies from hospital.