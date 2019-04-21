The husband of a woman whose body was discovered in the garage of a home in Sydney's southwest has been arrested by police.

NSW Police confirmed Sunday morning that the man, 49, believed to be the woman's husband, was arrested at the scene and taken to Campbelltown Police Station for questioning.

Police confirmed to news.com.au that a family friend discovered the woman's body while police said the family had no history of domestic violence. The attack happened in the couple's home. It is believed the woman is aged between 30-35 and that she died of a stab wound, reports news.com.au.

It is believed the friend was called to the house but it is unknown at this stage who made the call.

The man is in custody after police were called to a property in Minto, 38 kilometres southwest from Sydney's CBD, at 4am on Sunday morning.

A man is in custody after a woman’s body was found in a home in Sydney’s south-west this morning. Emergency services were called to Carruthers Street, Minto, about 4am (Sunday 21 April 2019), after the body of the woman was found in the garage. https://t.co/K0n2ANdt78 — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) April 20, 2019

The man sustained a minor hand injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two children, aged six and 10, were found asleep, "tucked up in their beds" and unharmed in the home.

Police told news.com.au the children are safe and were uninjured and unharmed during the incident. Inquiries are being conducted by authorities to sort out what will happen to the children.

Police have confirmed a Bangladeshi interpreter is helping authorities with their questioning of the man.

"You never expect that at all because they were such nice people," neighbour Bronwyn O'Keefe told Nine News.

Detectives from Campbelltown City Police Area Command are being assisted by detectives from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.

