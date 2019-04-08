Britain's Parliament has passed a law designed to ensure the country does not leave the European Union without a divorce deal.

The legislation received final approval from the House of Lords and House of Commons.

It compels the Government to ask the EU to delay Brexit, which is currently due to take place on Saturday NZT.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has already committed to doing that, but many MPs don't trust the Government and want an insurance policy.

Tomorrow, Parliament will debate how long an extension to seek.

May wants to delay Brexit only until June 30.

The country could still crash out of the EU without a deal if the bloc's leaders refuse to grant a delay.

Britain voted to leave the EU almost three years ago, but the complex political process for doing so has become deadlocked.

- AP