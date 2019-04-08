A man in prison for killing a mother-of-two has demanded he and his girlfriend are allowed to go through IVF treatment in order to conceive a child while he is behind bars.

Aaron Newman, 28, is serving life in prison for killing Hayley Pointon, 30, in 2013.

The UK man says he wants to get his girlfriend pregnant while he is still in prison because, he says, it is his human right to become a father.

He says the NHS should foot the bill for the IVF treatment, since he can't have intercourse with his girlfriend while he is in prison.

"As a lifer in the dispersal system who has no children, I should have the right to conceive a child by natural or even artificial means," he wrote in prison magazine Inside Time.

"If the prison system was to say there were going to trial private family visits for well-behaved prisoners, it would be twice a year and would be 30 minutes," he continued.

"It must be you wife/partner and you have to be IEP/warning free/adjudication free/enhanced for the period leading up to it or you would lose the privilege.

"The levels of violence in custody rate would be more than halved. I personally would only leave my cell for gym, work and food and would bang up early daily not to lose the (conjugal) visits.

"I'm sure many other would agree with me in my situation. We all need to get together and fight for the right to have conjugal visits," he added.

His victim's mother, Kerry Pointon, says not only should he not have children, he should be castrated.

"Why should he have kids when Hayley's are being brought up without their mum?

"He lost his rights to fatherhood when he murdered my daughter. It's ridiculous. He needs to be castrated," she told the Mirror.

"He won't be much of a dad because he won't be around. What's he going to teach them? Morals? I wanted Newman in prison knowing he can't have the things you get on the outside. That's what keeps me going.

"We're the ones with the life sentence, not them. Hayley's children have the life sentence. He'll be out one day.