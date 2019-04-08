The man who allegedly kicked Will Connolly, dubbed "Egg Boy", after he cracked an egg on Australian senator Fraser Anning last month is wanted for questioning by police, AAP reported.

The incident took place in Moorabbin, Melburne, on March 16 when Connolly, 17, walked up to Anning and broke the egg on his head after the politician made controversial comments about the terror attack on Christchurch mosques.

The moment Will Connolly 'egged' Senator Anning was captured on video.

Today, police in Victoria released a photo of the man who they say kicked the teen several times while he was being held to the ground by Anning's far-right supporters.

"I just wanted to stay calm," Connolly said of the tense moment. "I knew not to resist, I knew police were not far [away]."

Connolly and Anning have both been interviewed by police and the investigation into the initial incident remains ongoing.

The video of the incident and of right-wing Queensland senator Fraser Anning subsequently punching Connolly immediately went viral. Around the world, he was celebrated, and Anning was condemned, even though some cautioned that a provocation that may result in further violence is never an appropriate response.

During his first interview on Australia's Network 10, Connolly, from Hampton, Melbourne,

acknowledged that "what I did was not the right thing to do."

"However, this egg has united people, and, you know, money has been raised, tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for those victims," Connolly told the network.

The image released by police.

"I've had one lady reach out to one of my friends in Christchurch, and she said to me that throughout this period of darkness in her life was the one time since she smiled since the tragedy, and that, I'm speechless," Connolly said.