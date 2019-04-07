Kate McCann has revealed she was offered an offensive and outrageous deal by Portuguese police if she admitted to killing her daughter Madeleine McCann.

Just months into the investigation of the disappearance of 3-year-old Maddie McCann, police turned their attention to her parents Kate and Gerry.

In an astonishing and "highly offensive" offer, cops told Kate she would serve "around two years in jail" if she "confessed" to causing Maddie's death and hiding the body.

In an astonishing and 'highly offensive' offer, cops told Kate she would serve 'around two years in jail' if she 'confessed' to causing Maddie's death, saying Gerry would 'walk free'. Photo / Getty
In an astonishing and 'highly offensive' offer, cops told Kate she would serve 'around two years in jail' if she 'confessed' to causing Maddie's death, saying Gerry would 'walk free'. Photo / Getty

Adding further insult, one lawyer then told Kate if she "took the blame", her husband Gerry would "walk free" and encouraged her to take the deal over potential murder charges.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kate revealed in her book she was told if she didn't accept the deal, she and Gerry could end up with life sentences if they were charged and convicted.


A furious Kate told lawyers she wouldn't admit to telling a "lie", insisting she and Gerry are innocent.

Maddie went missing on the evening of May 3, 2007, from an apartment complex in Praia da Luz, Portugal, where she was sleeping with her two siblings. Photo / Getty
Maddie went missing on the evening of May 3, 2007, from an apartment complex in Praia da Luz, Portugal, where she was sleeping with her two siblings. Photo / Getty

The same lawyer, later on, told Kate not to answer any questions Portuguese police put to her during an extensive and gruelling interrogation session.

The confession offer left Kate "heartbroken" and she told The Sun: "It was the first time it really came home to me that my worse fears were true - no one was looking for Madeleine, except us."

The notorious missing child case is the subject of a new eight-part documentary on Netflix titled The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Maddie went missing on the evening of May 3, 2007, from an apartment complex in Praia da Luz, Portugal, where she was sleeping with her two siblings.

Related articles:

WORLD

Maddie's chilling question hours before she disappeared

4 Apr, 2019 7:24am
3 minutes to read
WORLD

McCann insider: What I think really happened to Maddie

29 Mar, 2019 8:55am
3 minutes to read
WORLD

The DNA test that could blow Maddie McCann case wide open

25 Mar, 2019 2:54pm
2 minutes to read
WORLD

Maddie McCann mystery: The 48 police questions Kate didn't answer

21 Mar, 2019 4:28pm
4 minutes to read

The McCanns have denied any involvement in the disappearance of their daughter.