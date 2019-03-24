A suggestive German cycle safety campaign has stirred up a storm.

In the campaign, a model in a cycle helmet lies suggestively on a bed wearing little else.

The German Transport Ministry is attempting to get younger cyclists to embrace head protection, the BBC reports.

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer's campaign says a cycle helmet may not look good "but saves my life".

Maria Noichl, head of the women's committee of the Social Democratic Party, told Bild: "It is embarrassing, stupid and sexist for the transport minister to be selling his policies using naked skin."

Minister for the Family Franziska Giffey, protesed by posting a picture of herself on Facebook and the comment: "Dear Andreas Scheuer: fully dressed also goes well with a helmet!"

The target group is young people who are put off wearing helmets because of how they look, the BBC reports.

