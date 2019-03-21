A New Jersey man who tried to smuggle an ATM on a bus has gone viral — however it is later found out the man is a comedian playing a practical joke.

The video making the rounds on Twitter and Instagram was posted by New Jersey-based "sit-down" comedian Darius Kinney who revealed to Newsweek that "it's really just a joke".

The video, filmed by Kinney's friend, shows him trying to drag and twist the heavy-looking ATM to the New Jersey Transit bus picking up passengers.

Kinney's friend can be heard narrating the video saying "seriously?".

When the comedian reaches the bus doors he says to the driver "I'll split it with you!", but the driver responds "no, no, no, no, no, no, no!" while closing the door.

"Everybody want to be rich but don't nobody wants to help you get it lol," Kinney captioned the video when he posted it on social media.

"I'm a comedian, I do videos, so I pulled up at the barber shop and I noticed the ATM right next to it," Kinney told Newsweek.

"So I grabbed the ATM and tried to get on the bus with it," he said.

New Jersey Transit must have seen the funny side as later they posted the video on their official account and asked customers to "Enter a caption here" with the crying laughing emoji.

"We asked our customers to caption the already posted video; we did not stage, post or film this video so we have no context around it. We are interacting with and engaging our customers based on something already circulating on social media," a New Jersey Transit spokesperson told Newsweek.

New Jersey Transit has since deleted the tweet from its Twitter account.