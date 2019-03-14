Johnson & Johnson must pay US$29 million ($42 million) to a woman who claimed its baby powder gave her terminal cancer, a California jury ruled today.

A Superior Court jury in Oakland found the world's largest health care company mainly liable for Teresa Leavitt's mesothelioma.

The verdict said that the baby powder was a "substantial contributing factor" in her illness.

Mesothelioma is a tumour of the tissue that lines vital organs such as the lungs, heart and stomach.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Her suit is one of many that link cancers to asbestos in Johnson & Johnson's talc-based products and contend that the company concealed the health risk for decades.

Requests for comment from the New Jersey-based comment were not immediately answered.

Johnson & Johnson is facing some 13,000 similar lawsuits around the United States.

The company has insisted that its talc-based products are demonstrably safe but it has lost a string of court cases.

Last year, a Los Angeles jury awarded US$25.7 million to a woman who blamed her cancer on the powder.

A jury in Missouri last year awarded US$4.69 billion to 22 women.

Related articles:

BUSINESS

Lawsuit linking baby powder to cancer leads to $6.9b payout for 22 women

13 Jul, 2018 10:37am
2 minutes to read
BUSINESS

$66b wipeout: Johnson & Johnson shares plunge after asbestos report

15 Dec, 2018 8:35am
3 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

Talcum powder cancer 'ticking timebomb'

23 Jun, 2018 3:51pm
2 minutes to read

Johnson & Johnson's stock price dropped nearly 2 per cent after hours on Wednesday local time before recovering to close at US$139.41.

-AP