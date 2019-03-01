A Tennessee man was jailed after appearing to dip his testicles into a container of salsa that a customer had ordered online.

The delivery driver allegedly recorded it and posted a video online, saying "This is what you get when you give an 89 cents tip for an almost 30-minute drive."

News outlets report that the driver, 31-year-old Howard Matthew Webb, was arrested last week and charged with adulteration of food.

Dinner Delivered said the food service has fired Webb and forwarded information about him to authorities.

Webb remains behind bars pending a March 12 hearing.

His arrest warrant says he picked up food for delivery from a local Mexican restaurant. The company issued a refund for the tainted food.

While tipping is expected in the US, it could well be the norm here too after Uber launched a tipping service in its ridesharing app in New Zealand.

From today, New Zealand and Australian users completing a ride can opt to tip their driver either $1, $3, $5 or up to $50 via the customisable option.

After rating the drive for the trip, the tipping option will appear.

The option will also appear on the Uber Eats app once an order is complete.

In an email sent to riders and a blog post on its website, the San Francisco based company said the feature was a way to "say thanks for awesome service".

Uber's tipping feature has been live in the United States and Britain since 2017.