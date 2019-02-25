A man has lashed out at police for revenue raising after he received a very strange fine when he stopped at a service station to get a pie.

Ben Judd was on his way to work in Woollahra, Sydney, on Friday morning when he decided to run into the store and get some breakfast.

"Upon arriving back to my car I was greeted with a lovely breath test and random drug test, both came back negative," he wrote on Facebook.

"The officer then picked on my LED light bar which is installed correctly so he had nothing once again."

Advertisement

But it didn't end there, with Mr Judd left shocked when the officer handed him a AU$112 (NZ$116) fine for leaving the windows of the car down and the door unlocked.

"The officer also told me if he saw me again he was going to pull me over, even though I was doing nothing wrong to start with," he claimed.

"Revenue raising at its finest …

"Thoughts? Is that even a law?"

The driver claimed he had never heard of the obscure rule. Photo / Ben Judd / Facebook

Many people were just as confused as Mr Judd, with commenters encouraging him to fight the fine, news.com.au reported.

"I'm actually so furious for you dude. I cannot believe that they would fine you for that," one person wrote.

"That's ridiculous while at a petrol station," another said.

Another added: "I think you have grounds to fight that."

However, even though it is an obscure law, it is an offence to leave a car unlocked with the windows down.

Leaving the engine on or not removing the ignition key while the car is unattended can also result in a fine.