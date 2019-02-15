Four Gold Coast high school students have been taken to hospital after a overdosing on drugs.

The female Southport State High students were taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital after overdosing on prescription medication.

Police are on the scene.

Queensland Ambulance said the girls were in a stable condition and taken to hospital as a precaution.

It's understood the incident happened at 8.30am but the girls did not report their symptoms and became noticeably sick soon after.

It comes nearly a year after seven teens were hospitalised, four of them a critical condition, after taking Russian designer drugs at a private Gold Coast school.

The seven year 10 St Stephen's boys aged 14 and 15 years ingested up to 7g of powdered drugs at 8.15am before filming themselves on Snapchat.

That drug was said to be Phenibut, an illegal anti-anxiety medication which causes nausea, vomiting, kidney failure, delirium and unconsciousness.

Phenibut is also taken as a recreational or party drug similar to the drugs Fantasy or GHB, also known as "grievous bodily harm".

