A drunk woman in the US has drowned after her husband closed the lid on the hot tub she was bathing in, police allege.

Eric Huska, 58, was arrested after CCTV footage revealed he closed the lid on the hot tub over his 57-year-old wife, Laura, as she desperately tried to escape.

According to The Sun, Huska initially tried to help his distressed wife out the water before shutting the lid and walking inside.

He then returned 90 minutes later to find Laura's dead body floating in the water.

The tragic incident happened in Illinois, where police understand the couple had been drinking heavily before the woman's death.

"It's a tragic incident. Unfortunately, the woman died. Alcohol and hot tubs don't mix," Wheeling police Deputy Todd Wolf told the Chicago Tribune.

"She wasn't in any condition to get out on her own, and she would've had to lift the lid to get out."

"Video evidence showed the victim to be distressed and was unable to get out of the hot tub on her own. Eric Huska initially attempted to help the victim out of the tub. Huska partially closed the lid of the hot tub while the victim was still in the hot tub and entered his residence," a police statement said.

According to police, outdoor surveillance cameras captured Laura's drowning death. Photo / Facebook

"Later in the evening, Huska returned to the hot tub and found the victim floating unresponsive inside the closed hot tub.

"Initially he closed it down on top her head — she couldn't get out."

Huska called police about 6.45pm and emergency services rushed in an attempt to revive her.

Unable to resuscitate her, Laura was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The couple appeared to be in a happy relationship on their social media accounts. Photo / Facebook

Huska has since been charged with manslaughter and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, with a judge setting his bail at US$10,000 (NZ$14,600).

Adding to the tragedy, it has been revealed Laura Huska had lost her elderly mother just a week before the tragic hot tub incident.