A generous Perth man who offered rent for free to a struggling family was gutted to find his home was trashed and his goods were stolen.

In an act of kindness, Vim Vijaya offered the family free accommodation after they told him their previous house had burned down, 7News reports.

The two women, who had two children with him, told Vijaya that they had lost everything in the fire.

Professional cleaners have spent four days at the Kelmscott house and there is still much more that needs to be done. Photo / 7News

However, after letting them stay in his brand-new house, Vijaya realised he made a regrettable mistake when they disappeared two weeks later.

The family left the house in a huge mess, with food, worms, blood and needles found amongst the rubbish left behind.

They even sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher on the carpets, BBQ sauce on the walls and ceilings, and motor oil all over the laundry.

Professional cleaners have spent four gruelling days at destroyed Perth house and they still have more cleaning to do.

Along with the cleaning bill, the family stole some expensive electronics, leaving the landlord with a huge $30,000 debt.

"They took all my electronic things, TV, my Hi-Fi system, Xbox," he said.

The occupants left greasy motor oil all over the laundry floor, walls and even ceiling. Photo / 7News

One woman had given her name as Ruby – a name which has now been passed on to police.

People on Facebook shared their disgust about the situation, while others offered to help Vijaya.

"When you give some people something for nothing they don't appreciate it, they care nothing for it," one person commented.

Vim Vijaya offered the Perth family free accommodation after they told him their previous house had burned down. Photo / 7News

Another wrote: "I'd be happy to come and clean out the air conditioner for free for you mate."

"That poor man only doing it out of the kindness of his heart … who does this to someone. I hope he gets compensated for this. I'm also happy to help clean his home if he wants a lending hand that's a lot to clean," one woman said.