Warning: Disturbing images:

A woman in the UK has become the first named drug user in Britain to have fallen ill to what has been dubbed the "world's deadliest narcotic".

Emma Davies, 41, is said to have suffered "horrific" open sores after using krokodil, a flesh-rotting Class A substance 10 times stronger than heroin.

Krokodil first emerged in provincial Russia during the early 2000s. It's an illicit injectable drug, easily baked in home kitchens from codeine-containing medication, iodine, phosphorus, paint thinner, and lighter fuel.

The substance causes skin and flesh to rot away. Photo / Supplied

Its active ingredient is intended to be desomorphine, a synthetic opiate, but most home-baked krokodil is impure. The impurities are what produce the horrific injuries characteristic of krokodil use, which include severe damage to skin and veins, leading to ulcers and gangrene - which looks like crocodile scales, giving the drug its street name.

Davies was unable to attend Cheltenham Magistrates Court last August because she had taken krokodil and was being treated in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, the Daily Mail reported.

She failed to attend court because "a rather unpleasant blood infection caused large ulcers on her arms", the court heard.

This week Davies appeared in court and admitted theft.

Barrister Clare Buckley told the court that the defendant had severe health issues using various Class A drugs.

Buckley said Davies had two heart attacks last year, as well as a stroke, Hepatitis C and deep vein thrombosis. She also has scarred lungs, an enlarged spleen and recently recovered from Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

"She wants to move forward with her life. She wants a script [a prescription for rehabilitation]," Buckley said.

"She is aware if she continues the way she is going she will meet an early demise, which would be very sad."

The drug has been branded 'the world's deadliest' after it first appeared in Russia. Photo / Supplied

Horrifying pictures show the effects of a highly dangerous flesh-eating substance known as krokodil. Photo / Supplied

Krokodil originated in Russia, where it is known as the "cannibal drug", and it may now be in the UK after deadly drug caused havoc in Colombia, Russia and Ukraine.

Davies was in court after she and another woman, Marsha Woodwart, were caught shoplifting more than $1700 of goods from three Gloucester stores.

Buckley said Woodwart had been "bullying" Davies to commit the crimes.

"Miss Davies was going to swap the items for drugs and food," she said.

"This was the first occasion she felt remorse for her actions as she was due to start a drug rehab programme the next day."