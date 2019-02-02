A 50-year-old man has been charged following investigations into an incident at the Brisbane International Airport on Saturday night.

Around 9pm, police were called to the international terminal following reports of a man in the food court, armed with a knife who was threatening a woman who is known to him.

Passengers say they witnessed the terrifying scenes of a woman being chased by a man holding a knife, sending the terminal into lockdown. Police have said the incident was a domestic violence related situation and that there was no evidence to suggest the incident was terrorism related.

Police said they negotiated with an Australian man of Middle Eastern origin before firing beanbag rounds.

"He's been examined by [paramedics], he has no significant injuries," Superintendent Tony Fleming said.

Police will allege when they arrived they also located a suspicious device and proceeded to evacuate the area. The exclusion zone was revoked at 11pm.

On Sunday, the 50-year-old Surfers Paradise man was charged with one count each of contravene a domestic violence order, stalking with a weapon, stealing and serious assault police.

He has also been charged with two counts each of making a false statement which can be inferred that there is a plan to damage or destroy a commonwealth air navigation facility, bomb hoax, and common assault.

He is due to appear before the Brisbane Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

A second exclusion zone was declared at the Bruce Bishop Carpark in Surfers Paradise just after midnight and revoked at 1.45am.

Police will allege the exclusion zone in Surfers Paradise was a precaution related to the Brisbane Airport incident.

Specialist police took the man into custody for questioning and authorities continued to conduct clearance searches until midnight. The airport has now been reopened but passengers should expect "flight impacts".

Soon after the man was taken by police, another emergency situation began unfolding on the Gold Coast which police said is related to the airport incident. Police made a declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act at Bruce Bishop carpark in Surfers Paradise, around 10.45pm.