WARNING: Graphic content

Horrific details about how a two-year-old girl's de facto father allegedly burned her genitals, bit her, punched her in the face, whipped her and slammed her into the wall have emerged in court.

Mohammed Khazma allegedly threw the child across a room, forced food down her throat with his fingers and insisted the mother put makeup over the child's facial bruises when they went out in public, the woman told the NSW Supreme Court.

The 24-year-old mother broke down as she told the court she has found burn marks on her daughter's genitals that had turned green in the days leading up to the toddler's death.

She told the court that Mr Khazma was called "Dad" by the girl, news.com.au reports.

A post-mortem on the two-year-old found burns the shape of a cigarette lighter top, 28 human bite marks, 45 bruises and 28 groups of wounds covered with scabs.

Mr Khazma has pleaded not guilty to the two-year-old's murder and not guilty to assaulting the child and causing actual bodily harm.

Mohammed Khazma, 25, is on trial for the alleged murder a two-year-old girl in Guildford West in 2016. Photo / Facebook

The mother told the court Mr Khazma bit the soles of her daughter's feet "hard" after making the child stand on one leg in the corner for being "naughty".

Mr Khazma also allegedly slammed the girl's head into the kitchen wall, after which the mother said the toddler "looked at me and dropped to the ground".

When the child regained consciousness "she was very slow ... staring into space and her pupils were huge", the mother told the court

Within 48 hours, the woman's daughter was dead.

The mother of the child, who has already served prison time for her daughter's manslaughter, gave graphic details of the alleged abuse in the week before the child's death on December 20 2016.

As the woman gave evidence about the alleged abuse, Mr Khazma, his hair tied up in a topknot, bowed his head as he sat in the dock of the court.

The alleged abuse began after the 24-year-old woman and Mr Khazma moved into together after knowing each other for just weeks, and planning to marry.

The woman told the court Mr Khazma had threatened to kill her and her family and had become angry at the child after she broke a mug at his parents' house and refused to eat a meal.

"I wasn't allowed to go near her," she said. "Mohammed (said), 'She sleeps when I say she sleeps. She wakes up when I say she wakes up.'"

The woman said the abuse began when the couple returned to their new western Sydney granny flat after visiting his parents' house where her daughter had broken the mug.

"He said, 'She is a naughty girl.' He wouldn't let me comfort her," the woman told the court.

"He slapped her in the face. She started screaming.

"He slapped her again in the face and bit the soles of her feet."

The woman said this was after her daughter's legs had turned purple when Mr Khazma forced her to stand in the corner for breaking the mug.

She told the court Mr Khazma planned to raise her daughter "into being a pit bull ... as in a tough child".

Text messages read out in the court before Justice Elizabeth Fullerton detailed how the woman and Mr Khazma had planned an Islamic wedding after knowing each other for a short time.

He was happy to bring up her daughter and the woman complied.

MOTHER PLEADED GUILTY TO HER DAUGHTER'S MANSLAUGTER

In one text, the woman wrote to Mr Khazma, "(Girl's name) is your little girl and what happens between you and her is not my business.'

The woman also texted to Mr Khazma, "You are the man of the house, your word goes. I have no right to interfere with anything."

She said Mr Khazma had been "respectful" of her daughter but when they moved in together that allegedly changed and he became violent towards her.

"I was scared of him," she said under questioning fro Crown Prosecutor Philip Hogan.

"He said he would kill me, he would kill my son and his father and would go to my mother's house and kill her too.

"He made threats of having a gun and going to get it and killing us all."

The mother, who served a minimum 16 months after pleading guilty in 2017 to her daughter's manslaughter, is now on parole.

ACCUSED ALLEGEDLY THREATENED TO KILL MOTHER

She told the court that after she objected to Mr Khazma's alleged suggestion she put makeup to cover up the bruises on her daughter's face, "he kicked me straight in the face".

She said Mr Khazma assaulted her daughter "almost every day towards the end".

He said during that period, Mr Khazma held her daughter up by the throat with her feet off the ground.

On another occasion she heard a bang while he was in the shower with the door locked.

Afterwards, she said she saw her daughter crying and "her legs were shaking".

The woman said Mr Khazma then called her "a sl*t for thinking of what my dad did to me".

She had earlier testified that Mr Khazma'a alleged actions towards her daughter reminded her of her own father.

In another alleged incident, Mr Khazma punched the child in the face and then made the child have a shower afterwards, when the toddler was crying and saying, "Daddy ouch".

The woman claimed Mr Khazma refused to let her take her daughter to the doctor for her injuries.

The trial before Justice Fullerton continues.