A woman in the US has been given 10 years in prison for letting her 2-month-old son starve to death.

Van Buren County District Court records say 25-year-old Angel Poole, of Birmingham, Iowa, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to child endangerment resulting in serious injury.

Prosecutors had lowered the charge in exchange for her plea, AP reports.

An ultrasound of Judah before he was born.

Medics were sent to Poole's apartment on July 7, 2016, after she called 911 to report her son, Judah Wessels, was having trouble breathing. The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.

Authorities say the boy weighed little over 2.3kg at death, less than what he weighed when he was born. An autopsy showed he died of starvation and dehydration.

Eight days after he was born, doctors found baby Judah was healthy and well-fed during an examination.

However, over the following weeks, Poole missed several medical appointments and told police she "never got around to it", the court heard.

A shocking photo posted on the boy's father's Facebook page showed the baby lying on the floor looking underweight shortly before his death.

In October last year, Poole shared a post on Facebook promoting "Baby Loss Awareness month" and said she was "remembering my babies".

Poole has been given a ten year prison sentence Photo / Van Buren County District Court

In July, Poole blamed her baby's death on a brain injury and said the charges against her should be dropped.

"Got some good news today," she wrote on Facebook.

"The new prosecutor in my case may have found exculpatory evidence while speaking to the Dr that examined Judahs brain, he notified my lawyer of it a few days ago.

"So now we just have to get the pathologist into depositions. I think this is all finally coming to an end. Please continue to pray for me, God is listening!"

Her partner Ed Wixom replied backing her up, writing: "All of that stupid s*** they are trying to charge you with she be dropped everyone knows that your a good mother and the ones that are talking s*** and saying that your not a good mother is someone that has some other Vendetta."