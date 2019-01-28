Hillary Clinton is still considering another run for the White House in 2020, according to reports.

Senior White House Correspondent for CNN, Jeff Zeleny, said yesterday: "Clinton is telling people that she's not closing the doors to the idea of running in 2020.

"I'm told by three people that as recently as this week, she was telling people that look, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying 'Look, I'm not closing the doors to this'."

However, the former Secretary of State has not set up an official campaign and has not said publicly she will run in 2020, the Daily Mai reported.

One of Hillary's friends also said they would be "surprised" if she tried again, according to Zeleny.

"Most losing presidential candidates never totally close the doors to running for president," Zeleny said.

"But I think we have to at least leave our mind open to the possibility that she is still talking about it.

"She wants to take on Trump. Could she win a Democratic primary to do it? I don't know the answer to that."

On Saturday night, President Donald Trump tweeted about both Hillary and Roger Stone.

CBS reports that in the Roger Stone indictment, data was “released during the 2016 Election to damage Hillary Clinton.” Oh really! What about the Fake and Unverified “Dossier,” a total phony conjob, that was paid for by Crooked Hillary to damage me and the Trump Campaign? What... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2019

....about all of the one sided Fake Media coverage (collusion with Crooked H?) that I had to endure during my very successful presidential campaign. What about the now revealed bias by Facebook and many others. Roger Stone didn’t even work for me anywhere near the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2019

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2019

Stone, a Trump ally and a longtime Republican operative, did not rule out on Sunday cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

If Clinton does decide to throw her hat in the ring one more time, she would need to emerge from a large and formidable pool of Democrats who have either announced they are running or are on the verge of doing so.

US Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamal Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand are in the race, and more senators are weighing bids.