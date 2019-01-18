A 16-year-old girl called the police on her dad after he confiscated her phone as punishment for having it password protected.

Body cam footage captured the altercation between a father and his daughter when they attended the call out after the 16-year-old told dispatchers: "My father took my property, which is an $800 phone that doesn't belong to him. He didn't buy it."

The father, Anthony Robertson, and his daughter were both sitting outside the home when officers arrived on Saturday afternoon.

The teen, whose name has not been released because she is a minor, can be heard saying: "I want my phone."

Robertson then explains: "I took her phone because she's a juvenile, and I don't want her to have it.

"I can't inspect it, because the phone is locked, so I took it away."

Ohio officer James Wilson decided they'd attend the call out, using it as an educational opportunity to the 16-year-old.

"Certainly if we were busy, it would be pushed to the back burner, but we still have an obligation to respond," he told WKYC.

The girl told police "it's my property and I don't live here", claiming she lives with her grandmother.

But police laid down the law, putting the girl in her place.

"But guess what? Everything that you own belongs to your mother and your father. Having a phone is not a right," he said.

Speaking to WKYC after the incident, Robertson said he was shocked when police showed up at his home.

"There's like, four cars, and I'm like, oh my goodness, the police are coming and they look kind of tough," he said.