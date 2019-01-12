Police say a handgun was confiscated from an Ohio kindergartner walking into school after someone reported that the 6-year-old boy appeared to have a heavy object in his pants.

Columbus police didn't disclose whether the gun was loaded on Friday when it was safely taken from a student at Columbus Africentric Early College. A photo shared by police showed bullets with the seized firearm.

GUN CONFISCATED FROM KINDERGARTNER: Today, January 11, 2019, a 6-year-old boy was found with a gun at Africentric... Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Friday, 11 January 2019

Police say the boy won't be charged because he's so young. They're investigating where he got the weapon.

WBNS-TV reports a principal said in a letter to parents that the student "will face appropriate discipline" but didn't specify what that would be. Principal Tyree Pollard reiterated the Columbus schools' zero-tolerance policy on weapons and urged families to talk with children about keeping such items out of schools.

- AP