A 13-year-old girl who has been missing since mid-October has been found alive, police in Wisconsin confirmed.

Jayme Closs was taken from her home in Barron, Wisconsin on October 15, after the teenager's parents were shot dead in their home.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department confirmed Thursday evening (US time) she was found alive.

She was found in Douglas County, Wisconsin, and a suspect was taken into custody shortly after she was found.

"Shortly after this [finding Jayme] a suspect was taken into custody in regards to this case," the statement said. "We do not any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation. We will not be answering any questions or taking calls on this tonight.

"We want to thank the Douglas Co Sheriff's Department and agencies assisting them tonight.

"We also want to thank all the Law Enforcement agencies across the state and county that have assisted us in this case. We also could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help.

"Finally we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!"

Jayme's parents James, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, were found dead at their home in rural Barron early Monday, October 15, with their daughter's disappearance prompting an Amber Alert later that day.

On Oct. 16, Sheriff Fitzgerald said that they were alerted to the scene by a 911 call made from a cellphone at the home, but revealed that nobody spoke on the call.