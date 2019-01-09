Suspicious packages have sparked a major emergency response and evacuation of some foreign consulates across Melbourne, including New Zealand, with embassies in Canberra also hit.

Diplomatic offices in Melbourne for countries including Germany, Italy, India, Spain and Korea were among those attended by police, fire crews and ambulance officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Sky News and TVNZ have reported that the New Zealand Consulate has also been caught up in the scare.

MFAT has confirmed the NZ consulate general in Melbourne received a suspicious package this afternoon, and says that staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure. — Kimberlee Downs (@KimberleeDowns) January 9, 2019

"Police and emergency services have responded to suspicious packages delivered to embassies in Melbourne," an Australian Federal Police statement said.

"The packages are being examined by attending emergency services.

"The circumstances surrounding these incidents are being investigated."

It is not yet known which embassies in Canberra have been affected.

Two fire trucks, a hazardous materials vehicle and police cars attended the Consulate-General of India on St Kilda Road where staff were evacuated, telling reporters they had been told not to comment to reporters.

They were allowed to re-enter the building, which was deemed "safe" by Vic Emergency by 3pm.

BREAKING: Police and emergency services have responded to suspicious packages to embassies and consulates in ACT & VIC today (Wednesday, 9 January 2019). The packages are being examined by attending emergency services. The circumstances are being investigated. — AFP (@AusFedPolice) January 9, 2019

The Vic Emergency website lists more than 10 "hazardous material" events occurring across Melbourne, which began unfolding from about 1pm.

Addresses for the events included Market Street, Bourke Street, Middleton Lane, William Street, and St Kilda Road in Melbourne, Elgin Street at Carlton, and Yertchuk Avenue at Ashwood. Each location matches the address of a consulate.

Emergency workers wearing chemical suits were seen entering some of the buildings.

Some of the events have subsequently been listed as "safe" and "under control".