There are some things that have to be seen to be believed. This is one of them.

Footage obtained by Nine News shows a toddler on top of a car being driven by his mother who was reportedly unaware her son was on the roof.

The shocking incident was captured in Harrisdale, Western Austrralia, just before 6pm on Friday and lasted for about 10 minutes.

Witnesses said the toddler "seemed fine". Photo / Nine News Supplied

Wearing only a nappy, the boy can be seen clinging on to the car roof rails as his mother drives through the streets.

Attempts by other motorists to alert the mother by flashing their lights and beeping at her failed.

"The child seemed fine and looked like he was enjoying himself," a witness told Nine News.

This little man is lucky to have escaped injury after riding on top of a car roof for about 10 minutes. Photo / Nine News, Supplied

Other witness said they felt "sick to the stomach" after seeing the boy on the moving car.

Further footage shows police speaking to the mother after she stopped at a petrol station.

It is believed she was unaware her son was on top of the moving car.

The Western Australia Police have been contacted for more information.