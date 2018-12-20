Japan will resume commercial whaling after leaving the International Whaling Commission (IWC) next year, a report claims.

The country is withdrawing from IWC and, with that, it is expected to resume commercial whaling activities.

Japan will inform the IWC of its decision by the end of the year, according to Kyodo news agency.

The agency says the government will abandone its controversial expeditions to the Southern Ocean but will instead allow whaling fleets to operate in its coastal waters and exclusive economic zone

Advertisement

READ MORE: NZ slams Japan's latest whaling expedition as fleet leaves for Southern Ocean

According to The Guardian, a Japan fisheries official has denied the report but insisted no decision has been made on whether or not the country will withdraw from IWC.

"Japan's official position, that we want to resume commercial whaling as soon as possible, has not changed," the official said, quoted by the Guardian. "But reports that we will leave the IWC are incorrect."