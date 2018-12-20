A man who broke into a UK funeral home and had sex with a corpse lying in a coffin faces a "substantial" jail term.

Kasim Khuram, of Birmingham, pleaded guilty to an offence of sexual penetration of a body at the Co-Op Funeral Home in Great Barr on November 11, the Telegraph reported.

Khuram faces a psychiatric assessment before sentencing on January 31, 2019.

Baljinder Kaur, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This is an unusual case and it is difficult to imagine a more distressing violation of a loved one.

Advertisement

"On the strength of the case built by the police and CPS the defendant ultimately pleaded guilty and will now have to face the consequences.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased."

Khuram touched his chest and gave the thumbs-up to his relatives in the public gallery of the Birmingham Crown Court during a 10-minute hearing on Wednesday.

Also understood to be in court were relatives of the deceased.

Khuram sported a Palestinian flag tattoo on the left side of his neck and stood with his hands in front of him as the charges were read.

The 23-year-old also admitted burglary of the funeral home, breaking into the building with the intention of stealing.

The offence he admitted stated: "You intended an act of penetration by a part of a body, by a part of your body.

"The penetration being sexual and knowing or being reckless as to what was being penetrated."

Judge Francis Laird QC said: "I will adjourn your sentence to the date that has been raised in court.

"I will allow your solicitors the appropriate time to present to the court a medical report which your solicitor thinks will assist in delivering the appropriate sentence for you.

"But you must be under no illusion that you will receive a sentence of imprisonment for your offending in this case - a substantial sentence of imprisonment."