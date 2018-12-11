Police in Strasbourg say one person has been killed and six are wounded after gunfire rang out near a Christmas market.

The gunman is still on the run.

French media reported the shooting, and the Interior Ministry has called on the public to remain indoors amid a "serious security event" in the city centre.

Local authorities in the Grand-Est and Bas-Rhin region tweeted for the public to "avoid the area of the police station," which is close to the city's Christmas market.

Advertisement

French news broadcaster BFM TV said there were "several people injured," citing local police.

Some Strasbourg residents have reported hearing gunfire in some parts of the city centre.

The European Parliament in Strasbourg has been put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

- AP