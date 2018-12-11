WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

A gamer from Sydney has been charged with assault, hours after a livestream video of him allegedly bashing his pregnant partner went viral on social media, news.com.au reports.

The horrifying video shows Luke Munday, a poster boy for a global tech company, playing popular game Fortnite before allegedly getting into a verbal fight with his wife.

As she approaches him at his computer, the 26-year-old streamer immediately tells her to go away.

Advertisement

"Can you not? I said I'll be out soon," he says.

"No computer, I'm sick of this s**t," his partner responds.

The gamer is then seen stepping away from his camera — leaving the livestream to keep recording — before a noise that sounds like a slap rings out.

His partner can be heard crying off camera as he says, "How many times do I have to tell you? I said I'd be out soon".

"You hear that, all those people there," his wife tells the livestream.

"I cooked him dinner an hour ago and he refuses to eat it," she adds.

MrDeadMoth was playing Fortnite when the alleged assault happened. Photo / Twitch

The wife, a 21-year-old woman from Sydney, later tells her husband she isn't going to leave until she makes her point and he apologises to her.

"I will come out and say sorry," he says.

"No, you say sorry now," she interrupts him, before he is seen jumping out of his chair.

The partner can be heard bursting into tears off-camera.

"Go away, f**k, leave me alone," he screams. "Just leave me alone for 10 f**king minutes of your life," he says before sitting down again. "Why don't you listen?"

Snippets from MrDeadMoth's livestream, which NSW Police say was filmed about 8.30pm last night, went viral on Twitter with a number of users posting the horrifying videos.

In another video, taken after the couple's first altercation, the wife can be heard screaming "no gaming anymore" before claiming he's been playing for hours.

"F**k off you dog, you don't pay the f**king bills," he responds.

Later in the video, MrDeadMoth leaves his computer again as the couple's children can be heard screaming and crying "Daddy" in the background while his partner sobs off-camera.

Police later confirmed two girls aged three and 20 months were home at the time of the livestream.

In a statement, NSW Police said the streamer, a 26-year-old Sydney man, has been charged with assault.

"While the woman was not seriously injured she was distressed and shaken by the incident.

An apprehended violence order has been served," police said.

Officers from Camden Police, in western Sydney, were contacted by someone who witnessed the livestream about 8.30pm yesterday.

Police attended the Franklin Grove, Oran Park, home about 11.30pm last night and arrested the man.

He was taken to Narellan Police Station where he has been charged with common assault. He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Camden Local Court this Thursday.

The 26-year-old was described as a 'hard-working family man' by tech giant Cisco after landing a top job at Telstra following success with their networking academy.

Police arrested Munday inside a home in Sydney's west on Sunday night. His gaming station is pictured above . Photo / 7 News

In an interview last year, the tech genius said he was determined to create financial security for his young family after his father walked out on him at the age of two.

On Tuesday, Munday denied he was a "woman basher" telling reporters what really happened would come out in court.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the attack, Mr Munday refused to get out of bed when his grandparents let reporters into the house to try and talk to him.

The Telstra engineer, who has been suspended from his role pending an investigation, said he had not watched the footage where he can be heard screaming at his partner to "f**k off" and telling her he will be "out soon" after playing popular online game Fortnite for hours.

"There's no point in seeing the video, I know what happened," he told The Daily Telegraph and 7 News Sydney.

"And what happened is not what everyone assumes has happened.



"You're all judging the video, you don't see what happens, you haven't read the police report, you don't actually know what happened off camera.

"Everyone thinks I kicked the sh** out of her which clearly isn't the case.

"If that happened, I wouldn't be charged with common assault, would I? Common assault means no injury."

- Additional reporting by the Herald