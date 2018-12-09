LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Two buses have crashed head-on on a highway in Bolivia's highlands, leaving at least 17 people dead and 10 injured.

Police say passengers were trapped in the wreckage of the buses, which collided Saturday in Bolivia's Andes Mountains near the town Achacachi, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of La Paz.

A police report said the accident was caused by excessive velocity and did not rule out that one bus had invaded the lane of the other.

"Firefighters reached the scene to see what had happened. The people were trapped in the vehicles," Col. Pablo Garcia, direct of transit in El Alto, told radio Erbol.

Deadly bus accidents are common in Bolivia's highlands where narrow highways sometimes wind through mountain ranges near steep precipices.