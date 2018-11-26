The male escort who claims that he was in a secret gay relationship with Chris Watts shared details of their alleged affair in interviews with investigators that have been obtained by DailyMail.com.

Trent Bolte, 28, said that he and the married father-of-two, 33, had a ten-month relationship that ended this past spring.

The two would spent time together at a remote Wyoming cabin said Bolte, which his mother Colleen confirmed in her own interview with a Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent.

She also told the agent that Watts had given her son money while they were together, and even paid for Bolte to get lip injections.

Chris Watt's self-named lover Trent Bolte has come forward after the horrifying murders. Photo / Facebook

Bolte's story has been questioned by many after he first claimed that he and Watts were together in a Facebook post soon after the murders.

It was that post and his subsequent interview on a national news program that led to police reaching out to Bolte, who said he first met Watts in June of last year.

At the time, Bolte proved to be elusive for police and investigators to lock down, with the young man saying he had just been kicked out of his apartment by his boyfriend after he learned that Bolte had been working as a male escort.

Bolte did however provide contact information for his mother Colleen, who was able to confirm some details of the alleged relationship and share new ones with investigators.

She said that her son "admitted he was seeing Watts long before the 'horrible crime' occurred", and that Watts "gave him money".

Bolte told her told his mother that Watts "paid him $250, $80, and $60 on separate occasions," with Colleen adding that one of the payments was for her son's "lip injections".

She also said that when she called Bolte back in March of this year while he watching their cabin in Wyoming, he told her that he was with a friend Chris from Colorado for the weekend.

Bolte made waves back in August with the Facebook post that initially caught the eye of investigators.

"We had relations off and on from last June up until March or April. I found out he was married with kids in February. I didn't know that when we first met, said Bolte in that post.

He also noted: "I can only speak for myself but before this happened, I would've 100% told you that Chris isn't a murderer nor a sociopath. He told me he was the victim of emotional and mental abuse and was stuck in loveless marriage but was so scared to leave because of Bella and Celeste."

Mistress Nichol Kessinger said Watts told her he was finishing up divorce proceedings with his wife. Photo / Supplied

There was not much follow-up to Bolte's claim however after investigators began to focus in on his mistress at the time of the murders, Nichol Kessinger.

A 2,000-page case file was released after Watts was convicted of slaying his pregnant wife Shanann along with their two daughters Bella, four, and Celeste, three.

Watts has been sentenced to life in prison for also killing their unborn son Nico.

He pleaded guilty to killing his family on the night of August 12 in their in Frederick, Colorado home. Watts then dumped their bodies in oil he had access to at the company he worked for.

Documents from the investigation into the murder reveal that Shanann was planning a romantic getaway in the days before she was murdered by her husband after learning of his indiscretions.

A search of her phone that was conducted after her body was recovered found that Shanann had been on GroupOn searching for a way to afford a cheap weekend escape for the couple.

On the night before her death she even lined up the child care for the weekend, getting the babysitter who was watching her daughters Bella and Celeste on Saturday to return the following Friday ahead of the woman who would be spending the weekend with the girls.

She frequently shared smiling photos of the couple with daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. Photo / Supplied

At the same time, Watts was with Kessinger were discussing his next steps and the apartment he planned to get when he separated from his wife. He had told Shanann he was at a baseball game.

In a text sent to her friend Ady, Shanann wrote out the entire speech she planned to deliver on Monday, after she had returned home and gotten some rest.

"Can you please tell me something, because just like you, I'm in my head? I try to fix things and make them better and this is making me crazy. I know that you need time. I want to give you what you're asking for and respect your space, I need some time. This place that I'm in, in my head, is not a good place," read the text.

"lt is not healthy for me, or Niko. I need you to help me help you. I need you to give just a little bit of what I did, or didn't do, so I'm not going crazy in my head to figure it out. I know I can't fix this by myself; that, we are going to have to work together.'"

She then got on a plane and was not heard from again after her friend dropped her off at home.

Watts would later send a text to her phone just before 8am asking where she was, shortly after he buried her body in a shallow grave.

Kessinger told investigators that Watts and his wife "did not get along well and their financial life was also troubling," investigators wrote.

"She said Chris was struggling with finances and now he had a third kid on the way and she does not know if he could afford another kid," the report said.

'Shanann was not responsive to this financial trouble. Nichol said Chris always told her he wanted a third child and wanted a boy.'

Kessinger said that while she doesn't believe her affair with Watts was the catalyst for the murders, it may have "accelerated the process.' She told them that 'money is the biggest catalyst for this event happening."

Prosecutors disagree, though, believing that Watt's motive for the murder was his desire to start a new life with Kessinger, whom he had been secretly dating for about two months.