A teenager has managed to lose his driver's licence just 49 minutes after passing his test.

The 18-year-old, who was apparently celebrating the good news by driving four friends around, was caught by a police speed gun in the German town of Hemer.

The new road-user was caught doing twice the speed limit, hurtling down the road at 95km/h in a 50km/h zone.

"Some things last forever - others not for an hour," German police wrote in their statement.

He had his short-lived licence revoked for four weeks and will have to undergo more training sessions before he is allowed behind the wheel again.

The naughty teen was also hit with a NZ$333 fine.

Police speculated the driver was trying to impress his fellow passengers.

Members of the public took to social media to poke fun at the driver, with one asking "Is that a world record?"

Another wrote: "Far from the happy ending he was expecting."