Townsville detectives have charged a man following investigations into the sexual assault of a woman at the Rasmussen McDonald's on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Riverway Drive business about 4.45pm Sunday after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the bathroom by an unknown man.

She was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Following a public appeal officers arrested a man at an address in North Ward about 2pm Tuesday.

A 22-year-old Kelso man has been charged with 10 offences including five counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count each of deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault.

Detective Inspector Chris Lawson, from Townsville Crime Services, said the attack was traumatic.

"It was an horrendous attack, it was the sort of attack you don't want to see in our community, and it's the sort of attack we are not prepared to accept within our community," Det-Insp Lawson said.

"People that have behaved in this manner need to be held accountable for their actions and brought before the court and be subject to the full force of the justice system."

He said the attack took place "within the toilet area of the restaurant".

He is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.