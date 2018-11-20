The man went into the restaurant and headed towards the food preparation area, asking a manager what time the place closed.

The man, who was wearing a green hat and blue jacket and carrying a white bag, then said: "Y'all about to close right now because I'm going to get a bomb and blow this place up," according to court documents cited by the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

But the man, Arthur Posey, 30, who was later charged with making a bomb threat in the November 13 incident, had a different story when questioned by police, the newspaper reported.

Posey told an officer that he had told an employee at the restaurant that he was going to " 'blow the bathroom up,' in reference to a bowel movement," the warrant for him states, according to the Times-Picayune.

But employees at the eatery, Willie's Chicken Shack, told officers that they never heard Posey say anything about a bathroom.

Posey is charged with two counts of communicating false information of planned arson, according to the Times-Picayune. Posey has a mental competence hearing next week.

Employees at the restaurant told police that they had taken the threat seriously; one officer wrote that the manager was shaking as she spoke, the newspaper reported.