Evidence is mounting that the plot to oust Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is faltering.

To trigger a vote of no confidence, a total of 48 Conservative MPs need to submit letters, texts or emails calling for one.

Late last week, as the backlash against May's Brexit deal gathered pace, there was speculation that the threshold could be reached at any moment.

But today, the eurosceptic European Research Group, which has waged a concerted media campaign to keep up the pressure, appeared distinctly less ebullient. One Brexiteer hinted that now might not be the best time to strike.

"My expectation is that the number will be reached and there will be a vote at some point," said one ERG member, Tory MP Crispin Blunt, in an interview in his House of Commons office under a full-size union flag.

"One could argue that it would be better that that vote comes after the vote on the deal. If one were to sequence this properly: one would wait until we had the vote on the deal and then have the vote on the prime minister's position as leader of the Conservative Party."

The only person who knows for sure how many votes are in is Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Tory MPs. The 51-year-old appeared calm as he enjoyed a leisurely coffee in Parliament. As he wrapped up his meeting, reporters asked him the only question in town. He declined to comment, saying the matter is private.

So far, 23 Tory MPs have publicly declared they want May to go. Two more have indicated privately they have submitted letters.

Newspapers have been claiming for weeks the number is well over 40, with the Sun today putting it at 42.

One Tory MP said that despite claiming to have up to 80 supporters, ERG members won't vote as a bloc when it comes to toppling May. Another person familiar with the number of letters Brady had received said the critical 48 mark had not been reached.

Even so, others haven't given up hope of deposing her, anxious a change of leadership is the only way to alter direction on Brexit.

One Tory MP compared the letters to the movie Jaws. Like a shark circling under the water, the number of letters could be growing, could reach 48 and surface to bite her at any time.

- Bloomberg