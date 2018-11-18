#BREAKING: A crime scene has been established on Surfers Paradise beach following the death of an infant this morning. #9Today pic.twitter.com/vwtI3u25OE — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 18, 2018



An unidentified baby girl's body has been discovered at Surfers Paradise beach on Queensland's Gold Coast in the early hours of this morning.

A crime scene has been set up on the popular beach after emergency services descended on the beach.

Emergency workers were called to an unresponsive infant at Staghorn Avenue, the Esplanade.

They performed CPR but were unable to revive the baby. A crime scene has been set up and detectives are working to identify the infant and the cause of her death.

Pictures emerging from the scene show police officers and forensic experts examining the body under a gazebo.