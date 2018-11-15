Construction workers digging up a site for a new train station in Sydney have uncovered an acient timber boat.

The 180-year-old boat, perhaps the oldest of its kind ever discovered in New South Wales, was found in Barangaroo.

According to experts who have analysed the boat, it was constructed in the 1830s, in Australia, and it's a small European-style timber boat that, at the time, was used to sail around Sydney and other settlements.

Experts believe the Australian-built small European-style timber boat was constructed in the 1830s and was used to sail around the settlements of Sydney. Photo / Sydney Metro

"From what we can tell it was over-engineered, but its finish was rough," Maritime archaeologist Cosmos Coroneos said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

"This small vessel was designed to take on the big seas but not expected to have a long working life."

Maritime archaeologist Cosmos Coroneos said small boats like this would have been like the ute of the day, ferrying goods to different locations around Sydney Harbour. Photo / Sydney Metro

The wreckage is nine metres long and three metres wide and was found o na small area of beach that formed between the Cuthbert's shipyard and what remained of Langford's private wharf.

Experts are now working on a plan to retrieve the boat in one piece.