US President Donald Trump has hit out at French President Emmanuel Macron with a volley of tweets saying the French were "starting to learn German in Paris" before US intervention in the world wars.

He rounded the attack off with an adapted version of his trademark refrain: "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump began with an extraordinary rebuttal of Emmanuel Macron's call for a "European army" by likening a rapprochement with Germany to the Nazi occupation of France, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Minutes after his online outburst, German Chancellor Angela Merkel backed Macron, saying she too wanted a "real, true European army", which would complement, but not rival, the Northern Atlantic Alliance, Nato.

In a burst of tweets, Trump also defended his lack of attendance at a World War I memorial event at a cemetery in France at the weekend - he was widely criticised after pulling out due to rain - and threatened wine tariffs in a fully-fledged Twitter rant.

"Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the US, China and Russia," tweeted Trump, just back from the Paris commemorations.

"But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the US came along. Pay for Nato or not!"

The comments came just two days after Macron and Merkel held hands and kissed after commemorating the World War I Armistice signed on November 11, 1918.

Trump also threatened wine tariffs against France in the rant on the social network.

"On Trade, France makes excellent wine, but so does the US. The problem is that France makes it very hard for the US to sell its wines into France, and charges big Tariffs, whereas the US makes it easy for French wines, and charges very small Tariffs. Not fair, must change!" he wrote.

This was Trump's second Twitter broadside in days against the centrist French President's comments about European defence. Yesterday, Trump focused on contributions to Nato, saying it had always been "ridiculously unfair" to the US.

Last week, Macron irked the US President by saying: "We have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America."

He said the continent could no longer rely on protection from America, citing the recent decision of Trump to withdraw from a Cold War-era nuclear treaty, and even suggesting its old ally posed a potential threat.

"We will not protect the Europeans unless we decide to have a true European army," he told Europe 1. Trump called the comments "very insulting".

Macron sought to defuse tensions by saying that he agreed with Trump that Europe should share more of the costs of the Nato military alliance and that he had never intended to call the US a military threat.

"We need more European capacities and more defence to take this part of the burden," he said in English.

Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018



The two leaders had seemed to hit it off early on their relationship when Trump attended a Bastille Day parade and called his French counterpart "perfect" when he came for a return visit.

But in Paris over the weekend, a sullen-looking Mr Trump barely made eye contact with Macron at a press conference, in stark contrast with the bonhomie of their previous meetings.

The French President appeared to take aim at Trump in a stirring speech at the Armistice centenary ceremony under the Arc de Triomphe when he warned of the dangers of rising nationalism and praised the European Union and the United ­Nations for their contribution to peace.

"Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism," he said.

Trump appeared to refer to the comments in his latest tweets, adding: "The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!........MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"

On Trade, France makes excellent wine, but so does the U.S. The problem is that France makes it very hard for the U.S. to sell its wines into France, and charges big Tariffs, whereas the U.S. makes it easy for French wines, and charges very small Tariffs. Not fair, must change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018



That was both a reference to his own campaign slogan and Macron's ironic promise to "make our planet great again" after the US President pulled out of the Paris climate accords last year.

The Elysée Palace sought to play down Trump's latest provocative tweets, saying they were clearly aimed at a domestic audience.

An aide said that the tweets were "made for Americans, otherwise they wouldn't have been in English". Trump cannot speak French.

"Donald Trump was among the first to arrive in Paris and reserved his first meeting for President Macron. These signals have far more value than tweets which we know how and why they are made," he told presidential press club reporters.

He added: "The relationship between Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump isn't always easy but it is ongoing.

The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018



"Beyond tweets, what's important is that they speak to each other several times per week, and raise issues that disrupt world affairs."

Meanwhile, in unprecedented comments, Merkel gave her clear backing to Macron's call for a European army.

In an address to the European Parliament on the future of the EU, the German Chancellor also called for a European Security Council that would centralise defence and security policy on the continent.

"What is really important, if we look at the developments of the past year, is that we have to work on a vision of one day creating a real, true European army," Merkel told MEPS, drawing a standing ovation and some boos.

She insisted this force could run in parallel to Nato, but that "only a stronger Europe is going to defend Europe".

......MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018



"Europe must take our fate into our own hands if we want to protect our community," she added. Merkel also said: "I will propose the establishment of a European Security Council with a rotating presidency."

Merkel has not spoken directly about a European military force before, although she has backed various defence initiatives, including French proposals for a rapid reaction force known as the European Intervention Initiative, which would include Britain.

Trump ended his tweet flurry by addressing the criticism he has faced for cancelling a visit to a World War One cemetery over poor weather at the weekend.

"By the way, when the helicopter couldn't fly to the first cemetery in France because of almost zero visibility, I suggested driving," the President wrote.

By the way, when the helicopter couldn’t fly to the first cemetery in France because of almost zero visibility, I suggested driving. Secret Service said NO, too far from airport & big Paris shutdown. Speech next day at American Cemetery in pouring rain! Little reported-Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018



"Secret Service said NO, too far from airport & big Paris shutdown. Speech next day at American Cemetary in pouring rain! Little reported-Fake News!"

Trump may have been spurred into action by a French Army tweet apparently poking fun at his no-show, sent yesterday.

"There's rain, but it's no problem," the account tweeted, with the hashtag #MondayMotivation.

Trump was widely criticised for failing to visit the Aisne-Marne American cemetery before Armistice Day.

The French Army later claimed the tweet was only meant to be about training.