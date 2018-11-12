Miley Cyrus, Neil Young and Gerard Butler are the latest celebrities to report losing their homes to deadly wildfires that have ravaged California.

Cyrus tweeted that her Malibu home - a US$2.5 million mansion she purchased with fiance Liam Hemsworth in 2016 - had been destroyed by fire.

The Woolsey Fire, which has been burning swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura counties in Southern California since last week, has forced evacuations and threatened thousands of homes from Thousand Oaks to Malibu.

"Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones," the singer and actress tweeted. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left."

Cyrus expressed gratitude for firefighters and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and encouraged her followers to donate to a half-dozen fire aid and disaster relief organisations.

Yesterday, actor Gerard Butler posted images of himself returning to his Malibu home - or what was left of it - after having evacuated. The coastal city issued a mandatory evacuation for its residents at the weekend.

"Welcome to my home in Malibu," Butler could be heard saying in an Instagram video, as he walked up to what remained of the structure. Smoke and steam rose from cracks in the driveway. "Half gone ... God ..."

Butler focused the camera on the charred frame of his former home, surrounded by ash and the blackened shell of a truck.

"Wow," he said, shaking his head.

In a post on his website, singer Neil Young stated that he had just lost "another" home to a California fire.

He also blasted President Donald Trump as "our so-called president" for attributing the deadly wildfires to poor forest management, and instead urged people to take action to fight climate change.

"California is a paradise for us all. We are sad not to be able to defend it against Mother Nature's wrath," Young wrote.

.@GerardButler on Sunday said he returned to his Malibu home and it appears it was destroyed in the Woolsey Fire — he tweeted: "Heartbreaking time across California" https://t.co/2eKg7E7Psl pic.twitter.com/dZyJR6GH6u — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 11, 2018

Our neighbors , who saved our home and our community, who hosed off our roofs and the places where the fire jumped -Ryan, Quint, TR, Dennis, Jeff - those are the only ones we’ve heard about so far- there are no words that could ever express our thanks. #malibu #WoolseyFire — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) November 11, 2018



Californians "are up against something bigger than we have ever seen. It's too big for some to see at all. Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives. I have heard that said countless times in the past two days, and I have lost my home before to a California fire, now another."

The celebrity-shared reports of devastation come as the death tolls from wildfires continue to climb.

The historic Paramount Ranch production set in Agoura Hills burned on Saturday, while wildfire threatened nearby homes of a slew of celebrities, including Orlando Bloom, Cher, Melissa Etheridge, Lady Gaga, Alyssa Milano, Pink, Will Smith, Guillermo del Toro, Rainn Wilson, James Woods, and Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Lost their Malibu Home in California Wildfires https://t.co/q0CreWeAGa — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2018

After losing his home with Daryl Hannah in the Malibu fire, @NeilYoung, who turns 73 today, says it's "time for a reckoning with our unfit leader," Trump. [via @bwdaly] https://t.co/6RMdRg9OmB — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 12, 2018



The Kardashians dedicated their E! People's Choice Award for "Reality Show of 2018" to those responding to the deadly California wildfires.

"It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbours in Thousand Oaks and Malibu," Kardashian-West said. "Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning."

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion where ABC films its reality dating show The Bachelor and The Bachelorette had survived the Woolsey Fire "unscathed," according to USA Today reporter Chris Woodyard.

Recording artist Robin Thicke posted on Instagram that his family had evacuated while firefighters and volunteers "risked their lives trying to save our home." It was unclear if his home was damaged or destroyed.

Robin Thicke’s Malibu home burns down in Woolsey fire https://t.co/zPFRfFkdKv pic.twitter.com/KohFl7rWuf — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 10, 2018