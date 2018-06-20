A police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video from a nearby home.

Investigators said today that the car stopped in the town of East Pittsburgh matched the description of a vehicle being sought in a non-fatal shooting in a town a few kilometres away.

An East Pittsburgh officer, who has not been identified, was taking the driver into custody when the two passengers, including 17-year-old Antwon Rose, fled the car.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said Rose was shot three times. A report from the medical examiner confirmed that Rose had died at a local hospital but did not say where he was struck or the cause of death.

CBS Pittsburgh reported that the officer who fired had only been sworn in hours before the shooting.

McDonough said police found two semi-automatic handguns on the floor of the car.

In the video, which was posted to Facebook, the teens can be seen dashing from the car. Three shots ring out, and both passengers appear to either duck or fall to the ground as they pass behind a house. A woman yells, asking why an officer shot the boy for running.

No shots were fired at the officers during the encounter, and no weapon was found on Rose's body, said McDonough.

There was no indication the other passenger from the car was shot or injured, but he was not captured and still was being sought by police, McDonough said.

Debra Jones told AP her voice is the one caught on the video.

Jones, 53, said she was sitting on the porch of the home she shares with her daughter when the traffic stop began. She said the officer drew his gun as he talked to the driver, and she instinctually took cover.

"I fell off my seat and started to crawl into my house. But I turned and said, 'No, someone needs to keep an eye on this,' and I came out to watch the stop," Jones said.

When the two passengers took off, "that officer didn't try to chase them or taze them. He just shot that boy for running," she said.

"I looked out my kitchen window and they were putting him in handcuffs. He wasn't moving. I think that boy died right there on the side of my house."

McDonough said the officer has been placed on administrative leave. The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was taken into custody and released after McDonough said officers did not feel they had cause to charge him in the earlier shooting.

