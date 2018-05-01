A lengthy list of questions that Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants US President Donald Trump to answer has been revealed.

Mueller recently sent the list of four dozen questions to Trump's lawyers amid ongoing negotiations about what topics the President might address if he agreed to meet with investigators, reported the New York Times, which first published the list.

The questions are wide-ranging and open-ended. They focus not only on alleged links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, which was Mueller's original investigative mandate, but also heavily on Trump's thoughts and actions after the election, the Daily Mail reports.

Robert Mueller recently sent the list of four dozen questions to Donald Trump's lawyers. Photo / AP

Eighteen of the questions focus on Trump's May 2017 decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey. Thirteen are about alleged campaign links to Russia, eight are about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and five are about former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.

Mueller also wants to ask Trump what his 'reaction' was after Comey briefed him on January 6, 2017 in Trump Tower about the claims in the 'dirty dossier', which alleged that Russia had compromising information on Trump.

Other questions ask about Trump's reaction to Session's recusal from the Russian election interference investigation, and his decision to fire National Security Advisor Mike Flynn in February 2017.

The questions reveal publicly for the first time that the FBI may suspect Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, of 'outreach' to Russia.

"What knowledge did you have of any outreach by your campaign, including by Paul Manafort, to Russia about potential assistance to the campaign?" one question reads.

Many of Donald Trump's close advisors have warned him not to give an interview. Photo / AP

Manafort had not been publicly accused of contact with Russia during the campaign. He has pleaded not guilty to tax fraud charges unrelated to the election, which Mueller brought in the course of the probe.

Although Trump has casually commented publicly that he'd be happy to speak with Mueller's investigators, he has yet to formally agree to an interview.

Many of Trump's close advisors have warned him not to give an interview, fearing that Mueller is setting a perjury trap. If Trump's statements contradict someone else's or other evidence, he could be charged with lying to investigators.

The questions

The questions in the following list have been paraphrased and edited to add context.

Campaign 'collusion' with Russia

When did you become aware of the June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Don Trump Jr and a Russian lawyer offering dirt on Hillary Clinton?

What involvement did you have in the communication strategy, including the release of Donald Trump Jr's emails?

During a 2013 trip to Russia, what communication and relationships did you have with the Agalarovs and Russian government officials?

What communication did you have with Michael D. Cohen, Felix Sater and others, including foreign nationals, about Russian real estate developments during the campaign?

What discussions did you have during the campaign regarding any meeting with Mr. Putin? Did you discuss it with others?

What discussions did you have during the campaign regarding Russian sanctions?

What involvement did you have concerning platform changes regarding arming Ukraine?

During the campaign, what did you know about Russian hacking, use of social media or other acts aimed at the campaign?

What knowledge did you have of any outreach by your campaign, including by Paul Manafort, to Russia about potential assistance to the campaign?

What did you know about communication between Roger Stone, his associates, Julian Assange or WikiLeaks?

What did you know during the transition about an attempt to establish back-channel communication to Russia, and Jared Kushner's efforts?

What do you know about a 2017 meeting in Seychelles involving Erik Prince?

What do you know about a Ukrainian peace proposal provided to Mr. Cohen in 2017?

Michael Flynn

What did you know about phone calls that Mr. Flynn made with the Russian ambassador, Sergey I. Kislyak, in late December 2016?

What was your reaction to news reports on Jan. 12, 2017, and Feb. 8-9, 2017?

Five questions are about former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn. Photo / AP

What did you know about Sally Yates's meetings about Mr. Flynn?

How was the decision made to fire Mr. Flynn on Feb. 13, 2017?

After the resignations, what efforts were made to reach out to Mr. Flynn about seeking immunity or possible pardon?

Jeff Sessions

What did you think and do regarding the recusal of Mr. Sessions?

What efforts did you make to try to get him to change his mind?

Did you discuss whether Mr. Sessions would protect you, and reference past attorneys general?

What did you think and what did you do in reaction to the news of the appointment of the special counsel?

Eight of the questions are about Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Photo / AP

Why did you hold Mr. Sessions's resignation until May 31, 2017, and with whom did you discuss it?

What discussions did you have with Reince Priebus in July 2017 about obtaining the Sessions resignation? With whom did you discuss it?

What discussions did you have regarding terminating the special counsel, and what did you do when that consideration was reported in January 2018?

What was the purpose of your July 2017 criticism of Mr. Sessions?

James Comey

What was your opinion of Mr. Comey during the transition?

What did you think about Mr. Comey's intelligence briefing on Jan. 6, 2017, about Russian election interference?

What was your reaction to Mr. Comey's briefing that day about other intelligence matters?

What was the purpose of your Jan. 27, 2017, dinner with Mr. Comey, and what was said?

What was the purpose of your Feb. 14, 2017, meeting with Mr. Comey, and what was said?

What did you know about the F.B.I.'s investigation into Mr. Flynn and Russia in the days leading up to Mr. Comey's testimony on March 20, 2017?

Eighteen of the questions focus on Donald Trump's May 2017 decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey. Photo / AP

What did you do in reaction to the March 20 testimony? Describe your contacts with intelligence officials.

What did you think and do in reaction to the news that the special counsel was speaking to Mr. Rogers, Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Coats?

What was the purpose of your calls to Mr. Comey on March 30 and April 11, 2017?

What was the purpose of your April 11, 2017, statement to Maria Bartiromo?

What did you think and do about Mr. Comey's May 3, 2017, testimony?

Regarding the decision to fire Mr. Comey: When was it made? Why? Who played a role?

What did you mean when you told Russian diplomats on May 10, 2017, that firing Mr. Comey had taken the pressure off?

What did you mean in your interview with Lester Holt about Mr. Comey and Russia?

What was the purpose of your May 12, 2017, tweet?

What did you think about Mr. Comey's June 8, 2017, testimony regarding Mr. Flynn, and what did you do about it?

What was the purpose of the September and October 2017 statements, including tweets, regarding an investigation of Mr. Comey?

What is the reason for your continued criticism of Mr. Comey and his former deputy, Andrew G. McCabe?