Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Thinking about a solo cruise? Here’s what to know

By Elaine Glusac
New York Times·
7 mins to read
How to keep costs down if you’re a solo cruiser. Photo / Getty Images

How to keep costs down if you’re a solo cruiser. Photo / Getty Images

As solo cruising becomes more popular, pricing and cabin types are changing. Deals can be found, especially with advance planning but it takes a little know-how, writes Elaine Glusac

When cruising resumed after Covid-era travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World